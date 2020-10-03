Cops rescue abused boy, 9, detain stepfather

ALOR GAJAH: A nine-year-old boy, believed to have been abused by his stepfather, was rescued by police from a house in Taman Seruling Jaya, Masjid Tanah here yesterday.

Alor Gajah District Police chief Supt Arshad Abu said police also detained the 34-year-old stepfather at 6 pm following a public tip-off.

“Initial investigations found that the victim and the suspect have been living with the man’s family member for the past two years while the victim’s biological mother lived in Cheras. The boy’s biological father could not be traced,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Arshad said the victim, who has never been enrolled in a school, often complained of being beaten by the suspect, who is said to be hot-tempered.

Police also seized a rubber hose believed to have been used to abuse the boy.

The victim was taken to the Alor Gajah Hospital for treatment before being referred to the Social Welfare Department for further action.

“The suspect will be remanded tomorrow to assist in investigations under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 324 of the Penal Code,” he said.-Bernama