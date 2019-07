KUALA LUMPUR: The police have ruled out sabotage in the recent water contamination at Sungai Selangor last week.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix), said after questioning two suspects who were detained last week, police believe the incident could have occurred due to negligence.

“Initially we thought it was an act of sabotage, but after questioning the two suspects we believe it may be due negligence. We will know what really happened in a few more days,” said Abdul Hamid said in a press conference today.

He said Selangor police chief, Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin is leading the investigation.

Last week, a clip that held the hose pipe from the diesel tank to the engine on a pontoon excavator was removed, causing 100L of Benzene diesel to spill into Sungai Selangor.

This resulted in water disruption which affected 1,222 areas. They included parts of Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Ulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

An estimated 1.2 million accounts were affected

It was the second such incident in Selangor within three days, after four water treatment plants forced to shut down due to odour pollution at the raw water intake.