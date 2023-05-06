Cops searching for three men suspected of posing as policemen along North-South Expressway

JOHOR BAHRU: The police are searching for three men believed to be impersonating police personnel and chasing a vehicle at KM41.5 of the North-South Highway near the Sedenak exit in Kulai, as shown in a video that went viral on social media today.

Acting Kulai District Police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the department received a report regarding the 27-second video from a policeman at 1.52 pm today.

“A video uploaded by the owner of the ‘Freeman Gan WT’ account on Facebook showed himself being chased by a car with individuals posing as policemen while the victim was traveling from Singapore to Genting Highlands on the highway.

“The suspects are believed to be three men of uncertain ethnicity wearing face masks, and used blue beacon lights while making hand gestures for the victim to stop his vehicle,“ he said in a statement today.

However, he said that the victim had yet to come to the police station to lodge a report about the incident.

Yusof said the police were still trying to trace the owners of the two vehicles involved in the incident, with the case investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

People with any information regarding the incident are urged to come forward to the Kulai District Police Headquarters or call 07-6637222 or contact the investigating officer at 010-7647789.

Earlier, a video showing a group of individuals dressed as police officers riding in a car using a blue beacon light chasing a vehicle on the highway went viral on social media.-Bernama