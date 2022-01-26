Cops seek condo’s former building manager over missing RM500,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A former building manager who absconded after allegedly siphoning about RM500,000 in maintenance funds of the OG Heights condominium here in Taman Yarl is being sought by police.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said today that an investigation is ongoing on the case and police are on the lookout for the female manager who had gone missing since September 2020.

He said investigations showed that between July 2016 and September 2020, receipts issued by the suspect to residents for the maintenance fee they had paid did not tally with the sum the suspect had deposited into the building management’s bank account.

Amihizam said investigators will ascertain the actual losses incurred and will obtain relevant documents from the management.

“We have called up several witnesses to assist in the investigations and a search for the whereabouts of the suspect is ongoing,“ he said.

It was reported yesterday that residents of the OG Heights condominium took their woes to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok to assist them in resolving the case.

The residents claimed that they had lodged a police report in September 2020 when the suspect left the management office with piles of files.

They claimed the woman was no longer reachable and on scrutinising the financial records of the management with the help of a forensics accountant, they found discrepancies that indicated a loss of RM600,000.

The residents pleaded to police to expedite investigations as the condominium urgently requires funds for maintenance.