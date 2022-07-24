Cops seek help from state counterparts to find Zalina

PETALING JAYA: Shah Alam district police have sought help from its other state counterparts to be on the lookout for former TV3 presenter Zalina Azman, who has been missing since last November, NST reports.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim reportedly said there have been no new leads on the whereabouts of the Zalina.

“We have asked other district police headquarters as well as stations to assist in locating her,“ he said.

Mohd Iqbal urged those with information to contact assistant investigating officer Sergeant Sabturia at 016-3375 269.