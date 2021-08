KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking the assistance of their counterparts in international security forces to ascertain if there is truth to reports that two Malaysian Islamic State (IS) fighters were held by the Taliban following an armed attack at Kabul airport.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said police are aware of the news reports but are yet to receive further information on the detention of the Malaysian IS members in Afghanistan.

“We have applied to international security agencies to verify the claims. We are also investigating if it involved existing Malaysian IS fighters who are overseas,“ he said.

On Thursday, the IS-Khorasan, or IS-K, launched attacks on its rival Taliban outside Kabul airport.

It was reported that in the assault, IS suicide bombers caused at least 20 deaths that included US soldiers guarding the airport.

Taliban intelligence chief Maulawi Saifullah Mohammed was quoted as saying that six IS-K fighters were captured, two of whom were Malaysians.

He said the detained fighters are undergoing interrogation by the Taliban.

“Four are Afghans but it seems the other two are Malaysian. They aren’t as tough as they think they are. We’ve just beaten the armies from 36 Nato countries so we know we can capture and kill the Daesh (ISIS) wherever we find them,” Maulawi was quoted as saying by foreign news portals.

The IS-Khorasan or IS-K, a splinter of the Islamic State, is made up of former Taliban deserters.