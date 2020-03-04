Cops seek trio in Skudai car repossession incident

JOHOR BARU: Police are looking for three men in connection with a scuffle that occurred during their attempt to repossess a Toyota Hilux, here yesterday.

North Johor Baru district police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said investigations were focused on whether there were criminal elements involved in the incident at Jalan Sutera Tanjung, Taman Sutera Utama, near Skudai.

Police had received reports from both the 33-year-old Hilux owner and an individual who claimed to be one of the three men who had repossessed the vehicle, he said.

The case is being investigated under section 394 and section 297 of the Penal Code.

In the 1.30pm incident yesterday, the Hilux owner and his wife were was about to enter the vehicle after their lunch at a nearby restaurant when one of the three men opened the driver’s side door and pulled him out, which led to a scuffle.

Mohd Taib said as the men tried to drive the vehicle away, the owner injured his left hand after it got stuck in the car door while trying to retrieve his personal belongings.

The men later stopped the car to allow him to retrieve them. - Bernama