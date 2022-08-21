Cops seek Twitter user ‘zulisfine’ to assist in probe into insulting remark

KUALA LUMPUR: The owner of the Twitter account ‘zulisfine’ has been urged to come forward to assist in the probe into a viral statement that allegedly insulted members of the Royal Malaysia Police.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the Head of the Mobile Patrol Vehicle Unit at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters had lodged a report over the social media posting.

He said the complainant was not involved in the incident but believed that the Twitter user was referring to a high-speed chase between two police patrol vehicles and another car driven by the suspect of a migrant smuggling case, yesterday.

In the posting, the writer claimed that the police patrol car was driven recklessly on SS2, Petaling Jaya, at 11.30 am and had hit several other vehicles.

However, Mohamad Fakhruddin said the complainant denied that the two patrol vehicles had hit other cars as alleged, adding that there were no scratch marks on the patrol cars.

Elaborating on the incident, he said the suspect’s Naza Citra vehicle, which had an expired Motor Vehicle Licence, sped off when ordered to pull over by the patrol team at the Penchala Toll Plaza near here.

“A chase ensued up to Jalan 2 SS6/67, and the car finally stopped after hitting two other vehicles. The driver and front passenger of the car tried to escape on foot but were arrested in front of a nearby building,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fakhruddin said besides the two local men, police also arrested eight men and a woman, aged 22 to 43, who were passengers of the Naza Citra car.

The foreigners with no identity documents are believed to have been brought into this country to work in factories around Damansara.

The case is investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama