Cops seize drugs worth RM3.7m, bust syndicate masterminded by Iranian

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have smashed a drug trafficking syndicate with the seizure of about 143 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs worth RM3.7 million and arrest of two men including an Iranian from two condominiums here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said this success was the result of separate raids on the condominums in Taman Segambut Aman and Jalan Ampang, which were conducted between 6 pm and 11 pm on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged 39 and 48, had been actively involved with the syndicate since May this year, he told a press conference here today.

He said the seized drugs, comprising 107.5 kg of syabu and 34.7 kg of ganja, were believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country.

The syndicate was known for using luxury condominiums to store drugs meant for distribution in the local market, he added.

“The seized drugs could feed the habit of 1.4 million drug addicts,“ he said.

Police also seized two cars - a Toyota Estima and Perodua Alza - and RM30,500 cash during the operations.

“Investigations show the local suspect was unemployed and served as a runner for the Iranian, a widower engineer with three children.

“The Iranian suspect entered Malaysia using a tourist visa in May and police believe he was the drug supplier and has been involved with the syndicate since 2014 when he was in Iran,” he said.

He said the local man tested positive for methamphetamine but both suspects did not have any criminal records.

They have been remanded for seven days until June 20 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama