Cops seize imitation liquor worth RM241,000 in Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: The Region Two Marine Police have seized an assortment of imitation alcoholic drinks, processing equipment and other goods worth a total of RM241,000 in a raid on a premises in Skudai.

Johor deputy police chief DCP M. Kumar said a 35-year-old man was arrested in the raid at 10.30 pm on Sunday.

The premises is believed to have been used for processing and storing the fake liquor.

“The suspect, who is a transporter, was taken to the Johor Bahru Utara district police headquarters and has been served with an order for remand from yesterday until July 24,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama