Cops seize toothpaste containing cannabis leaf extract addressed to politicians

PUTRAJAYA: Sepang police confiscated a parcel believed to contain a tube of toothpaste infused with cannabis leaf extract addressed to two politicians at a courier hub on Pulau Meranti near here, on Friday (March 10).

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the raid was carried out following information from a report lodged by an officer at a government office who received a phone call informing them about the parcel.

“Based on the information, it is suspected that the parcel contains a prohibited item,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the government office also received a parcel containing cannabis leaves last week.

He said the police went to the courier hub and confiscated a brown box containing the tube of toothpaste with a cannabis leaf logo and the words ‘Happy Green’ written on it.

He said a check revealed that the item was purchased by the sender with an address in Indonesia through an online platform.

“Investigation found that the seized item had no connection with the addressees. Further investigation continues,“ he added. - Bernama