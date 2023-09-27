Cops seize yaba pills worth over RM2.5m in Pasir Mas

KOTA BHARU: Police nabbed an unemployed man along with 234,000 yaba pills worth more than RM2.5 million in Pasir Mas last Saturday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested by a team from the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) at 11 pm.

“During the raid, the suspect was outside a Proton Perdana parked in the parking lot of a supermarket near Bandar Baru Pasir Mas.

“An inspection on the car’s boot found four white sacks containing the said yaba pills,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the suspect did not have any previous criminal record, and the drugs were believed to have been brought in from a neighbouring country.

He said the seized drugs, if successfully distributed, could be used by 234,000 addicts.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days until Sept 30, and further investigations are being carried out to determine if the suspect is involved with any group,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Zaki said a total of 620 individuals including 26 foreigners were arrested during Op Tapis conducted by the Kelantan JSJN from Sept 13 to 26.

“All the suspects, aged between 16 and 60, were involved in various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Poisons Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985,” he said.

He added that during the operation, various types of drugs worth RM2.7 million and property worth RM121,114 were confiscated. -Bernama