Cops shoot at car of suspected drug dealer with wife, child inside

IPOH: Police fired six shots to stop a car when a suspected drug dealer desperately tried to flee in an incident in Ayer Tawar in Lumut today.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the incident at 4pm happened when a police patrol flagged down the car of the 61-year-old suspect.

“The suspect tried to escape and crashed into the front of the police vehicle. His reckless bid was a threat, causing police to open fire with six shots to the suspect’s car tyres,“ he said in a statement tonight.

According to him, the police patrol chased the suspect’s car for about 800 metres before finally arresting the man and finding 33 packets of syabu drugs weighing 62.5 gm in his car.

“Police also detained the suspect’s 38-year-old wife and the couple’s two-year-old son to assist in the investigation,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 307 of the Penal Code. - Bernama