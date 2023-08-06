Cops shoot dead two housebreaking suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Police shot dead two men, believed to be foreigners, before they broke into a house in Taman Supreme, Cheras near here early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the police had to fire several shots in self-defence after the suspects tried to attack the policemen using machetes.

He said the two men in their 30s died while two accomplices escaped.

According to him, the activities of the four suspects were noticed by a team from the Serious Crime Investigation Division (D9) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) who were patrolling the scene at about 3.30 am.

“Follow-up inspection found some burglary tools such as machetes and steel cutters.

“We are tracking down the two men who fled using a car believed to be using a fake registration number,“ he told reporters at the scene.

Mohd Shuhaily said the bodies of the two men were sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code (attempted murder). - Bernama