JOHOR BARU: The action of a Motorcycle Patrol Unit (MPU) policeman who used his firearm against a man who ran amok in front of a bank at Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, Selangor, yesterday was an act of self-defence to avoid from being stabbed.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said it was an unfortunate incident the police officer was in danger of being stabbed.

‘’It was done to save himself, otherwise, he could have been stabbed to death by the offender. So, he had to shoot (the suspect),’’ he told reporters after launching the South Zone Royal Malaysian Police Band, here today.

Mohamad Fuzi said the MPU personnel, together with other units, endeavoured to save the life of the suspect after he was shot.

‘’This is the risk my officers must face. At times, maybe many quarters are not happy with the action taken, but it was necessary for the policeman to do so to defend himself,’’ he said.

Yesterday, in the incident at 2pm, the man, who was from Sabah, but stayed in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Klang, was injured after he was shot by the MPU policeman.

The incident which resulted from the suspect’s failure to withdraw money from the bank’s automatic teller machine was also recorded by members of the public and uploaded on WhatsApp.

The 41-year-old man was believed to be under the influence of drugs during the incident and was found to have four records on drugs. — Bernama