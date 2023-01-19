Cops smash cigarette smuggling, diesel misappropriating syndicate

BANTING: Police have smashed a syndicate for misappropriating subsidised diesel and engine oil and distributing smuggled cigarettes involving seizures worth millions of ringgit in two separate raids this week.

Kuala Langat District Police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said that in the first case, police confiscated 32,400 litres of diesel and 183,400 litres of engine oil worth RM85,500 and RM137,550 respectively in a warehouse at Jalan Klang Banting, Kampung Sungai Jarom on Jan 16.

“During the raid, a group of men was transferring the diesel from a five-tonne lorry to another tanker in the premises,” he told a press conference today.

Police also arrested four men - three locals and one Indian national - and seized various items including three tanker lorries, various brands of four oil suction pump units and 100 intermediate bulk container tanks worth RM8.4 million.

In the second raid, Ahmad Ridhwan said police seized 2,094 cartons of various brands of cigarettes from a two-storey terrace house in Bandar Rimbayu at 12.30 pm on Jan 18.

He said the raid led to the discovery of various types of untaxed cigarettes kept in the house, which was used as a warehouse for the cigarettes before being distributed to retail stores in the Klang Valley.

“The value of the seized cigarettes and the suspect’s car is estimated at RM500,000,“ he said, adding that a local man in his 30s had been remanded until Jan 24 to assist in the investigation under Section 137 of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama