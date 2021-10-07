Cops start probe into preacher who defamed non-Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR: Ustaz Syakir Nasoha who allegedly defamed non-Muslim religions and the Dayak community in a video that was shared widely last week is being investigated by police.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said today that police have commenced investigations on the preacher for inciting or which is likely to incite any race or community of persons to commit any offence against any other race or community under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

He said the probe is being undertaken by Bukit Aman’s special investigation unit.

“Investigations are ongoing and we advise the public to refrain from making any speculation that can affect this probe. We also wish to remind the public to be mindful of sensitivities related to race and religion. We will not hesitate to take stern action without compromise against any individual who intentionally threatens public harmony and safety,“ Abd Jalil said.

On Sunday, over 3,000 police reports were lodged against Syakir by groups and individuals of multi-races including Sabahans and Sarawakians nationwide urging police to investigate the Muslim preacher for allegedly making seditious comments on Hindus, Buddhists and the Dayak community.

Global Human Rights Federation president S.Shashi Kumar, who was among those who made a report, said today that Syakir was attempting to wriggle his way out of trouble after coming up with another video claiming he was misunderstood.

He said Syakir has remained unapologetic and has arrogantly continued to make inflammatory comments.