Cops summon PKR Youth leaders over MACC protest

PETALING JAYA: Several PKR Youth leaders have been summoned by the police over a peaceful protest they organised outside the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

According to PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir, the participants will be investigated under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

Also summoned were Batu MP P Prabakaran and PKR Youth vice-chief S Thiban.

Akmal said in a statement today that they would fully cooperate with the police, but the intimidation of whistleblowers and pressure groups needs to be stopped immediately.

“While we are fully ready to cooperate with the police, any intimidation against whistleblowers or groups calling for action needs to be stopped immediately. Instead, Azam (MACC chief) should go on leave until a thorough probe is held,” he said.

Tan Sri Azam Baki came under scrutiny recently after allegations surfaced about him having owned shares in two companies back in 2015.

The MACC advisory panel has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Azam told the media that he allowed his brother to use his trading account to purchase shares from the two companies.

In the wake of the controversy, the Securities Commission (SC) said that it would be reaching out to Azam over his shareholding activities as well as his brother, who allegedly used the MACC chief’s account.

Azam has said that he would give full cooperation to the SC.

The Federal Police also confirmed receiving a report on Azam’s admission that he had allowed his brother, Nasir, to use his account to purchase shares.