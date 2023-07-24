Cops: Suspect could have learned to make IED via internet

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect who planted two plastic bottles suspected to be an IED (improvised explosive device) attached under the car belonging to lawyer and activist Siti Kasim learned the technique for making the device from the internet.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said this possibility was based on the interrogation of the suspect involved in the package explosion case outside a restaurant in Pandan Indah, Ampang Jaya, in December last year, who admitted to learning how to make explosive devices from the internet.

“Police are still investigating the motive for planting the explosive device (on Siti Kasim’s vehicle), when the material was planted and who are the suspects involved in the case,“ he told Bernama today.

He said the IED case is something serious and dangerous if left unchecked. Razarudin said police are examining CCTV footage of the scene to find the person who planted the explosives under Siti Kasim's vehicle.

In a statement City police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that police have so far called nine witnesses to record their statements to facilitate the ongoing investigations.

On July 21, the lawyer discovered two bottles filled with wires were discovered behind the rear tyre of her car.

The discovery was made by her mechanic at a workshop in Bangsar where she had left the car for servicing. -Bernama