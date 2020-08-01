Cops take action against 6 for violating home quarantine

PETALING JAYA: The police have taken action against six individuals in the past week for failing to adhere to their home quarantine requirements, according to Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

While he did not specify what the offences were, individuals in self isolation are not allowed to even leave their rooms or mingle with any other family members in the house.

They are also required to undergo a second Covid-19 screening on the 13th day of quarantine, and must wear a wristband provided by the Health Ministry at all times during isolation.

There have also been multiple reports of Malaysians violating their home quarantine standard operating procedures (SOPs) by leaving their houses and having meals in restaurants.

Pictures of those wearing pink wristbands (required on those undergoing home quarantine) have gone viral in recent weeks.

These incidents have forced the government to place Malaysian returnees from overseas in designated quarantine centres beginning July 24, and that only those already performing home quarantine would be allowed to continue doing so until the end of their 14 days in isolation.

Previously, the government had allowed returnees from abroad to undergo their mandatory quarantines at home, provided they abide by all the guidelines and requirements.

Ismail said yesterday alone, the police, together with health officers, had conducted 2,271 checks on individuals performing home quarantine.

He added that since July 24, a total of 3,384 Malaysians have returned home, all of whom have been placed in 14 hotels and five public training institutions.

“13 of them have since been sent to hospital to receive treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Separately, he said the police also nabbed 134 individuals yesterday for breaching SOPs under the recovery movement control order, of which 19 have been remanded, 22 bailed and 93 were issued compounds.

“Among the offences committed were operating reflexology centres without a license (12), activities not adhering to SOPs (33), activities involving a large crowd (88), and fore breaching home surveillance order (1),” he said.

Ismail said the police also conducted checks on 2,294 mosques to monitor compliance during Friday prayers and found that all the premises had adhered to government SOPs.