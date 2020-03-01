Cops take action against multiple netizens for seditious comments against the King

KUALA LUMPUR: Anger and seditious comments by irresponsible netizens against the Yang-Di-Pertuan Agong arose today following the announcement of Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin as the country’s new premier at Istana Negara.

Having warned of stern action against those who stir inflammatory sentiments that can compromise national security in the past few days, police promptly took action when they arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly made a Facebook posting laced with profanities against the King.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said today that the Facebook user, who went by the name Aaron Yee, will be remanded and investigated under laws of the Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said police also seized undisclosed items from the suspect.

Police have also commenced investigations under the same laws against two other Facebook users under the names of Gavin Lee and Haizad Azhar for allegedly making seditious comments about the King.

Huzir said police have also launched a probe on activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri for allegedly posting seditious content on her Twitter account on Saturday.

Fadiah had allegedly called on the public who were outraged by the announcement of the new government to gather at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday night.

“For the well-being and harmony of the people, we urge the public to observe the principles of the Rukun Negara which is loyalty to King and country. With this, people should refrain from publishing or distributing material that can cause unrest and jeorpardise public order. We will not compromise and will take stern action to ensure such offenders are brought to book,” he said today.