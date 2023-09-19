Cops to call in Caprice, Indonesian woman over Ebit Lew allegations

SHAH ALAM: Police will call in rapper Caprice and an Indonesian woman soon to assist in investigations following a report made by famous preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew (pix), better known as Ebit Lew.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said this was after police received further orders to investigate the case today.

She said so far, police have only received one report on the matter, lodged by Ebit at the USJ 8 police station in Subang Jaya yesterday.

“We have recorded Ebit Lew’s statement. But we also need to record their (Caprice and the Indonesian woman) statements as they are witnesses to the case.

“Once we complete investigations, the case will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” she told a media conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

Sasikala said the case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

It was reported yesterday that police had received a report from Ebit, a freelance preacher, who alleged that he was slandered in a viral video titled ‘The Mondy Tattoo Interview’. - Bernama