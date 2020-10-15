Cops to interview Anwar on MP list this Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be recording a statement from Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) pertaining to a list of 121 MPs claimed to be supporting him to form a new government at the Federal Police headquarters, tomorrow.

Federal Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigations Unit (USJT) will be handling the case.

“Police are still carrying out investigations regarding the matter and Anwar has been asked to be present at Bukit Aman tomorrow (Friday) to give a statement,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said that so far, 113 police reports had been received concerning the case.

He urged the people that in the interest of safeguarding the wellbeing and harmony of society, not to publish or circulate any statements, rumours or news that have the tendency to lead to an atmosphere of disharmony, disunity or enmity that could affect public order and security.

He added that the case was being investigation under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 .

Section 505(b) of the Penal Code penalises those who make remarks “with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility.”

If found guilty, the accused may face prison up to two years, or with fine, or both.

Yesterday, a message had gone viral on the WhatsApp application that Anwar would be called to Federal police headquarter at 3pm today for the purpose of recording a statement relating to the matter.

In response, Huzir told that a date had not been fixed for the interview yet and with his statement today, provides more clarity on the issue.

Prior to that, it was reported that the interview with the PKR (People’s Justice Party) president and MP for Port Dickson at Bukit Aman was scheduled for Oct 13 but was postponed to a date to be announced later.

On Tuesday, Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara to provide documentation to support his claim that he had majority MP support in the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) to be Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister.

He had announced the same at a press conference on Sept 23 and this was followed by a slew of police reports against him by MPs whose names were allegedly on the list but denied that they backed him.-Bernama