Cops to maintain impartiality in Jom Ziarah Gereja probe

PETALING JAYA: The police will conduct their investigation into the Sports and Youth Ministry’s Jom Ziarah Gereja programme in an unbiased and fair manner even with having Chinese officers on the case.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai (pix) stated that the case had mostly Malays as part of its investigation, NST reports.

His statement was in reference to a statement made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin also known as blogger Chegubard who brought up the race of the officers in charge of recording his and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh’s statements.

“That is false, it was just a coincidence. Police investigation on the matter will be impartial and fair regardless of the race of the police officer and the person who lodged the report.

“Perhaps it was just a coincidence that the officer in charge is Chinese but the police do not investigate based on racial sentiment.

“The Sentul District Police has a senior investigating officer, while the Criminal Investigation Department head is a Malay officer who will be monitoring the investigation process,“ Beh said.

Yesterday, Chegubard said to the press that there was a conspiracy to cover up Hannah Yeoh.

In another update, Beh said that the police were in the middle of completing the investigation papers to be referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

“So far, the investigation papers are at its final review stages before we can deliver it to the public prosecutor’s office for follow-up action.

“In total, the police have called on five witnesses to have their statements taken to assist in the investigation,“ he said.