Cops to question Najib supporters

PETALING JAYA: Police will be questioning supporters of imprisoned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who organised a gathering at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the organisers failed to apply for a permit for the gathering.

“We will call up the organisers and record their statement,“ he reportedly said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a non-governmental organisation, Pertubuhan Jalinan Perpaduan Negara Malaysia, submitted a memorandum to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to seek royal intervention in Najib’s corruption conviction.

Group president Syed Mohammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz insisted that the pardon application must come from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the royal pardon must be granted now through the king.