Cops to record statements from four individuals over #Turun protest

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will record statements from another four individuals to complete the investigation paper in connection with the #Turun protest in front of the Sogo shopping mall last Saturday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Delihan Yahaya said so far, police have recorded statements from 27 individuals, comprising politicians and student activists.

However, the investigation paper that had been sent to the deputy public prosecutor’s office has been returned with instructions to record statements from four more individuals, he told reporters here today.

Noor Delihan said the four individuals would be called in soon to have the statements recorded under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

On July 23, about 100 individuals holding placards and banners gathered outside of the Sogo shopping centre at about 1.40 pm and dispersed at about 3 pm. - Bernama