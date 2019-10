KUALA LUMPUR: Police will seek the assistance of Interpol in tracing a Twitter user who allegedly posted degrading remarks on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador last week.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said yesterday investigations showed that the Twitter account holder who went by the handle Naavin Pillai was overseas and works as a technician.

He said the man who hails from Klang has been away from Malaysia since 2007.

Huzir said the Twitter user had also posted other sensitive remarks that were racist and threatened national security.

He said police will contact Interpol and the man’s family who are in Malaysia to help in investigations.

On a separate case, Huzir said a a tour agent was arrested on Tuesday for posting disparaging comments on Islam in his Facebook account.

He said the man was held after he surrendered to Timur Laut police in Penang on being notified he was sought.

On another matter, Huzir said former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak will be called up for questioning by federal police this week over a police report lodged by Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Nga Kor Ming over an alleged defamatory Facebook posting related to the Selangor Sultan.