Cops to submit investigation papers on Hannah Yeoh to prosecutors

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded the statement of former Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) in connection to a recent social media post deemed seditious.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said findings of the investigations would be forwarded to prosecutors for further action.

“We will submit the investigation papers to the public prosecutor for a decision to be made,” he told a media conference in Bukit Aman, here today.

On June 23, Yeoh, who is also Segambut MP, was summoned to Bukit Aman over a social media post related to child marriage and deemed inflammatory.

In a separate development, Huzir said police will complete its investigations into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim as requested by the deputy public prosecutor.

“We will complete it very soon and we hold discussions with representatives from Attorney General’s Chambers for further action,” he said.

On June 21, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said the police were still investigating the case to identify the perpetrators and the AGC will take further action based on the investigations.

Adib was part of a nine-man firefighting team from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department that responded to a fire at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya, where rioters were protesting its relocation on Nov 27, 2018.

During the riot, Adib sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised for three weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on Dec 17, at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

On Sept 27 last year, the Coroner’s Court ruled that Adib’s death was due to murder by two or more persons. - Bernama