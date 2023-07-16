Cops to summon relevant parties over sexual harassment claims against dodgeball coach

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will summon all relevant parties in a case involving a dodgeball coach suspected of sexually harassing several students at a primary school recently.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the investigation is still in its early stages, and all those involved will be called for questioning soon.

Police have opened an investigation paper under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, he said when contacted here today.

The media had reported on a sexual harassment case involving a dodgeball coach and several students at a primary school.

Yesterday, Malaysian Dodgeball Association president Datuk V. Radhakrishnan said that he had received a complaint from the school’s Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG) co-curriculum bureau, adding that a meeting with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh will be held to discuss the implementation of detailed safe sports code.

The matter has also caught the attention of Hannah, who said a police report had been lodged against the coach, and that the Education Ministry was also conducting its investigation into the case.-Bernama