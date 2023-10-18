Cops to take strict action against supporters causing provocation at Perak-JDT match

IPOH: Strict action will be taken against supporters who cause provocations or fights during the first semi-final leg of the Malaysia Cup between Perak FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Perak Stadium here, tomorrow.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said there was no compromise this time and any supporters arrested for the offence would be charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code, and if convicted, could be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both.

“We hope the match will be peaceful and the supporters of both teams should accept whatever the outcome (of the match) is with an open heart and based on sportsmanship,“ he told Bernama here today.

He said police would be stationed within and outside the stadium grounds, and checks would be carried out to ensure that no tools or prohibited items were brought in.

“The police will also place plainclothes personnel among the supporters of both teams to ensure that no bad incidents occur,“ he said.

Yahaya also advised the supporters to arrive early to the stadium to avoid any inconvenience including traffic jams. - Bernama