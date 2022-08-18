Cops told to quickly arrest absconding ‘sex pest’ teacher: Report

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak lawmakers are piling the pressure on the police to hunt a school teacher who is now on the run after two schoolgirls from a secondary school in Bintulu, accused him sexually molesting and raping them, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii and the state’s Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development Minister Fatimah Abdullah are the latest to join the chorus calling on the cops and “to step up their efforts” to bring the teacher to justice.

The teacher reportedly originated from Kelantan.

The schoolgirls are a pair of 14-year-olds Kayans, a minority ethnic group.

Yii said it has been more than five days since the alleged rape was made public by Bintulu MP Tiong King Sing, and “so far we have not heard news of the suspect”.

Fatimah said her ministry is ready to help girls get through the mental trauma of being raped.

Tiong stated that the teacher denied the accusation and instead accused the student of making a false report.