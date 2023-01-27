Cops tracking down arson suspect in Sentul clothing warehouse fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down a man believed to be the main suspect behind two recent fire incidents at a clothing warehouse in Jalan Mutiara Fadason, here, involving losses of more than RM1 million.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the man is identified as G Logeswaran, 41, whose address is M2-3-14 Jalan Pandan Indah 6/1 Pandan Indah 55100 Kuala Lumpur.

He said on Jan 6 the police received a report at 4.08 am from the 41-year-old warehouse manager informing that the building had caught fire, damaging a refrigerator, a sofa and the electric switch box involving losses amounting to RM4,000.

“The suspect was seen in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage throwing something at the warehouse which resulted in a fire at 3.06 am,” he said in a statement today.

Beh said the police received a report about the second fire incident at the warehouse at 4.30 am on Jan 11, which destroyed 14,400 pieces of clothing involving estimated losses of RM1.5 million.

He said nine suspects, aged 24 to 34, were detained following six raids launched around Selangor between Jan 15 and 18.

He said preliminary investigations found that all the detained suspects who had previous criminal records were paid RM10,000 to set the warehouse on fire, adding that both cases were being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code.

Those with information about the suspect’s whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Izzat Jamaluddin at 017-7331772 or the Sentul district police headquarters Operations Room at 03-40482206. - Bernama