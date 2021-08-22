Cops tracking down car driver who crashed into six motorcycles

LUMUT: Police are tracking down a car driver who escaped after his vehicle rammed into six motorcycles at KM4, Jalan Kampung Acheh, Sitiawan yesterday, killing three men at the scene.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said in the 5.30pm incident, the 38-year-old man also left behind his two friends, a man and a woman, who were injured, at the scene.

Nor Omar said both of them, aged 24, had received treatment at the Seri Manjung Hospital, however, the man was remanded until next Tuesday after he tested positive for methamphetamine, while the woman, who is also a kindergarten teacher, was released.

“Following the crash, two motorcyclists and a pillion rider were pronounced dead at the scene while four motorcyclists sustained severe injuries and were taken to the hospital for further treatment,” he said when contacted today.

The three victims who were killed in the incident were Mohd Suhail Zainal, 22, along with his pillion rider Hasrandy Bahrum, 27, both originated from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and Mohd Nur Hisham Hassan, 29, from Kuantan, Pahang.

Nor Omar said the initial investigation found that the Proton Preve was heading towards Kampung Acheh when it skidded and collided with six motorcycles that came from the opposite direction.

He urged those with information on the suspect to contact the investigating officer Inspector Lily Suryana Roslali at 013-6559693, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the wife to Mohd Nur Hisham, Nur Syahirah Abdullah, 25, who is pregnant with their first child said her husband managed to send her a selfie before he finished work at 5pm.

“I wonder why he still hasn’t arrived because he usually reaches home within 10 minutes. Then, I went to look for him at his friends’ house and they told me that they were trying to identify the victims of a crash that went viral on WhatsApp.

“When I went to the scene, all victims were already taken to the hospital but I could spot a helmet on the road and I’m sure it belonged to my husband,” said Nur Syahirah when met at the Seri Manjung Hospital’s Forensic Unit. — Bernama