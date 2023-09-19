Cops tracking down five suspects in Machang fatal shooting case

TUMPAT: Police are tracking down five individuals believed to be involved in the case of a man being shot dead on Jalan Hutan Kuin in Machang last Sunday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, however, said they were having some difficulties with their investigation, particularly in determining the registration plate number of the vehicle used by the suspects because there was no closed-circuit television camera in the area.

“The case is still under investigation and we believe that five people are involved in the incident based on the information received. We will provide updates on the investigation,” he told reporters after visiting the Malaysia-Thailand border in Pengkalan Kubor here today.

In the 5.45 pm incident, the 38-year-old businessman was in a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle in front of an auto parts shop when he was shot.

Based on a preliminary investigation, two unknown male suspects in a white Honda car fired several shots from close range towards the 4WD, hitting the victim who was in the driver’s seat. - Bernama