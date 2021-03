JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police are tracking down a former deputy public prosecutor to assist in the investigation into several money laundering cases and commercial crimes in the state.

The man has been identified as Md Azar Izwan Mohd Arifin @ Datuk A. Janus, 42, whose last known address is in Puchong, Selangor.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the man is also wanted for his alleged involvement in the fraud syndicate and the case involving Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, 33.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man can contact ASP V. Prakash at 012-5209767,” he told a press conference after a parade in conjunction with the 214th Police Day celebration, here today.

Ayob Khan said to date, police have arrested 92 individuals in Puchong over their suspected linked to the fraud syndicate involving ‘Datuk Seri Nicky’.

“Of the total individuals arrested, 40 are still being detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012,” he said.

Last Sunday, Johor police said they were looking for ‘Datuk Seri Nicky’ who is the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, for investigations under Sections 130 V to 130 ZB of the Penal Code for organised crimes.- Bernama