Cops tracking down four armed robbery suspects

SHAH ALAM: Police are tracking down four suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a house in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang, yesterday.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said in the 8.45 am incident, four masked men armed with machetes had entered the bungalow through the front door.

He said three members of a family comprising a man and two women, aged between 44 and 88, were at home at the time of the incident.

“The victims were then placed in the master bedroom under the watchful eyes of two suspects.

“One of the victims suffered an injury to his left hand while trying to prevent the suspects from entering the house,” he said in a statement today.

According to Cha, one of the suspects then took the necklaces worn by two of the victims while his accomplice ransacked the room and the victims’ handbag.

The suspects took away jewellery, a mobile phone and cash all worth RM25,000 before fleeing the scene in a Proton Perdana car, he added.

“The Klang Selatan district police Criminal Investigation Department has opened an investigation paper under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

“The public with information about the incident can contact the Klang Selatan district police headquarters at 0333762222 or the nearest police station,” he said. - Bernama