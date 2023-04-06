Cops tracking down four who beat up homeless man

SHAH ALAM: Police are tracking down four men suspected of assaulting an individual, believed to be a homeless man, in an area under a bridge around Port Klang recently.

South Klang District Police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said this was after they received a report lodged by a woman at 12.02 am today after watching a 24-second video clip on Instagram yesterday depicting a group of individuals beating up a homeless man using steel baseball bats.

Following that, Cha said the Criminal Investigation Division of the South Klang District Police Headquarters had opened an investigation paper under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt using weapons.

He said police are trying to identify the victim to understand the situation and urged those with information to contact the South Klang police at 03-33762222 or any nearest police station. - Bernama