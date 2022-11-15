Cops tracking down individuals for vandalising Fahmi Fadzil’s posters

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down individuals suspected of vandalising campaign materials belonging to Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Lembah Pantai seat, Fahmi Fadzil.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the Lembah Pantai Amanah division deputy chief, lodged a report after receiving a Whatsapp message showing that two billboards of the PH candidate had been vandalised with insulting remarks.

“Initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred in three separate locations...in Jalan Pantai Permai 1, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar and Jalan Kerinchi near the Seri Pantai secondary school.

“The case is classified under Section 427 of the Penal Code and 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 for mischief and spreading malicious intent or enmity which provides for a prison sentence or a fine or both,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Amihizam reminded individuals involved in GE15 not to make any provocations that could disrupt the country’s democratic process.

“Any information related to acts of mischief can be channelled to the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-2297 9222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any police station nearby,“ he said. - Bernama