Cops tracking down individuals involved in fight on Ipoh road

IPOH: The police are tracking down several individuals in connection with a viral video showing a group of men involved in a fight along a road in Tanjung Rambutan here, recently.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said they detected a 16-second video clip of the incident on WhatsApp yesterday.

He said initial investigation found that five local men were involved in the incident that took place on July 27 at about 5.30 pm at Batu 8 Jalan Tanjung Rambutan-Tambun here.

“The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

“Those who witnessed or have any information regarding the incident are urged to come forward to help in the investigation by contacting investigating officer ASP Norshaharah Marzuki at 010-3790508,” he said in a statement today.

In the viral footage, three men wearing helmets were seen beating a man using rattan canes. -Bernama