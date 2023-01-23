Cops tracking down man behind Kepong road rage incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police are tracking down a man believed to be the perpetrator of a road rage incident at the traffic light intersection of Jalan Metro 1, Metro Prima, Kepong, yesterday.

The Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters, through a statement on its official Facebook page last night, requested anyone involved in the viral incident to come forward and lodge a report at any nearby police station to ensure that a detailed investigation can be carried out.

They can also contact the Kepong Police Station at 03-62742312 and the Sentul District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-40482222.

Yesterday a video went viral on social media showing a man knocking on the windshield of a car using a brick before scolding the motorist with abusive words. - Bernama