Cops tracking down Proton Wira driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

KOTA TINGGI: Police are tracking down a Proton Wira driver suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a factory supervisor at KM 29 Jalan Lok Heng - Mawai here, last night.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Supt Hussin Zamora said police received a report regarding an accident involving the car and a KTM Duke 200 motorcycle ridden by the victim, Mohd Azizi Muhamed, 41, at about 9.30 pm.

He said the accident was believed to have occurred when the suspect, who was headed to Mawai, lost control of his vehicle before entering the opposite lane and colliding with the motorcyclist.

“As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was thrown onto the road leading to Felda Waha and the motorcycle caught fire.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene of the incident. Meanwhile, the motorist was found to have fled the scene of the incident, and efforts are ongoing to track him down,“ he said in a statement today.-Bernama