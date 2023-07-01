Cops tracking down suspected child vandal in Bayan Lepas

BALIK PULAU: Police are tracking down a child suspected of vandalising several cars with paint at Jalan Tingkat Kenari 5, Bayan Lepas, here yesterday.

Barat Daya police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said in a statement today that his team received five reports from car owners whose vehicles had been spray-painted with obscene words written on them.

He said that based on initial investigations, police found that the suspect, a child, is believed to have carried out the vandalism between 2 pm and 2.30 pm and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The public with any information regarding the child can contact investigating officer Wan Muhammad Syamim Wan Azmi at 04-8662222. - Bernama