Cops waiting for forensic report on explosive package that killed waiter

SHAH ALAM: Police are waiting for a forensic report to identify the contents of an explosive package that killed a waiter in Pandan Indah, Ampang near here last night.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi (pix) said the investigation into the case is ongoing, covering all aspects.

“We are still tracking the suspects involved,” she told the media after the Selangor police chief’s handover of duties ceremony at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Commenting on an alleged viral post on social media that claimed the explosives were homemade, Sasikala said the matter was also being investigated.

Earlier, media reported that a 28-year-old local man died after a package left on the bonnet of his car exploded last night.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said police received a call from the public informing them that there was an explosion at the scene at 8.55 pm. - Bernama