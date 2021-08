KUALA LUMPUR: Police have assured that with the ongoing political uncertainties, the security and public order of the country will be maintained at all times.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) today said police will continue monitoring the situation and will take stern action against those who attempt to create disarray to public order.

He urged the public to continue adhering to the movement control order to keep the ongoing pandemic under control.