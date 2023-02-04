Cops warn against misleading sales promotions

SHAH ALAM: Traders have been advised to avoid having sales promotions that are misleading especially during festive seasons, said Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

Mohd Iqbal said this following a commotion that broke out yesterday at a clothing store in Section 7, here, due to a promotional claim that the shop would sell clothes for as low as RM1.

He said the public is advised not to be so gullible by any promotions during festive seasons.

Earlier, Mohd Iqbal said his team received a complaint at 10.30 am, following a commotion at the start of operating hours at the store, which ran a promotion where the first 100 shoppers could buy clothes at a bargain of RM1, while the next 50 customers would get a free kurta.

“It is estimated that more than 500 people flooded the store to take advantage of the promotional price until there was a push-and-shove situation.

“At 11.45 am, due to safety factors, the store’s management decided to close the shop as it was unable to control the crowd,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal added that so far there has been no police report lodged by any of the parties involved in the incident and no untoward incidents have occurred. - Bernama