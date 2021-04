KUALA LUMPUR: Police have advised online shoppers to be cautious before making purchases as cyber crimes involving e-commerce platforms have been on the rise since 2019.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department deputy director Commissioner Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din today said that cyber criminals are taking advantage of e-commerce platforms by making false sales offers to scam buyers.

He said 3,514 cases of e-commerce fraud were reported in 2019 and the numbers rose in 2020 to 5,847 cases.

Kamaruddin said in the first three months this year, police have received 2,132 reports.

He said in the latest case a victim lost his money after paying for a special cellphone number advertised for sale in Facebook.

“The victim never received the item after making payment and the seller was no longer contactable,” Kamaruddin said.

He urged the public to conduct due diligence on online sellers prior to making payments and not to be taken in by low price offers by unknown parties.