MALACCA: The police personnel who allowed a patrol car to be stopped and inspected by civilians in front of Chung Hua National Type School (SJKC) , Rantau, Negri Sembilan, last Saturday are in hot soup.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, said it was not proper for police personnel to allow persons who did not have the authority, to carry out any form of inspection on enforcement authorities such as the police.

“They (police personnel) should not tolerate nor give in when it comes to matters pertaining to law enforcement,“ he told reporters after presenting service medals (Pingat Jasa Pahlawan) to 331 police personnel at the Malacca police headquarters (IPK) in Bukit Beruang, here today.

Mohamad Fuzi said policemen should not allow the public to obstruct them, as civil servants, from discharging their duties, but netizens disliked their actions and thought it was an outrageous move.

He said the policemen when surrounded by a group of civilians, should have sought help from their colleagues who were close by as there were 1,100 police personnel on duty on polling day for the Rantau by-election.

“They (police) could have asked for help through various channels if the situation was urgent at the time, so there is no reason to let the public control or take action against civil servants who were carrying out the task of enforcing the law at that time,“ he said.

He said the police had issued arrest warrants against five civilians involved in the incident and they have been remanded.

“We expect to open the investigation papers tomorrow and will be waiting for further instructions from the public prosecutor,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi said up to this morning, 251 police reports had been lodged against a Facebook account holder who had insulted the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in a posting on the social media site.

“So far, the police have yet to arrest anyone and we are still hunting down the suspect or suspects involved. Investigation papers on the matter have been opened,“ he said. — Bernama