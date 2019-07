KUCHING: A 16-year-old youth, who attacked the father of his underaged girlfriend with a sharp object, has been arrested.

The man had forced open the door of his 13-year-old daughter’s room after suspecting she was hiding someone in it at about 5.30pm on Monday. The youth rushed out of the washroom, grabbed a weapon and assaulted the man, Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The man suffered cuts to the chest, abdomen, ears, cheeks and fingers. He eventually managed to overcome the youth and called the police.

Aidil said the youth admitted to having a sexual relationship with his girlfriend, who is also his schoolmate.

“He also told police that he entered the house when all of his girlfriend’s family members were not at home,” he added.

Aidil said the case is still under investigation.