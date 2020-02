PUTRAJAYA: There is no need to extend the 14-day quarantine period to 24 days for the detection of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection for the time being, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said although there were studies in China saying the incubation period of the virus was 24 days, the ministry, to date, was of the stand that more in-depth studies had to be done on the matter.

“I received input from discussions with the ministry’s experts that setting a 24-day incubation period would have numerous implications, it’s something that is hard for us to accept at this time.

“Various studies will present their findings, but for now we consider them (findings) to be tentative or temporary, until receiving confirmation from us and the World Health Organisation (WHO),“ he told a daily press conference on the latest developments 2019-nCov, today.

Media today reported the most recent data based on research on more than 1,000 coronavirus patients in China found that the incubation period of the virus could reach 24 days instead of 14 days as previously stated.

In the same development, Dzulkefly said there were no new positive 2019-nCoV cases in Malaysia so far, leaving the number of positive cases at 18, with three being confirmed cured and free of the virus and being allowed to leave the hospital.

12 cases were Chinese while six were Malaysians. - Bernama