PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia-China Silk Route Business Chamber has donated 3.75 million pieces of medical gloves along with 20,000 pieces of protective clothing for medical use in a show of solidarity with China which is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said the items will be sent to the affected provinces of Hunan, Hainan, Shandong, Guandong and Hubei.

“We are very concerned and sympathised with those affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China, and I believe more Malaysians will come forward to lend a helping hand,“ she said after witnessing the symbolic handing over of the items to the republic here today.

Present were Chinese embassy spokesperson Tang Tang and Malaysia-China Silk Route Business Chamber president Tan Sri Ong Tee Keat.

Kok recently said that Malaysia will donate 18 millions pieces of medical gloves to China in a joint initiative through the Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council and local rubber glove manufacturers.

The first batch of one million pieces of gloves was dispatched on Feb 3 to coronavirus-hit Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, aboard the AirAsia flight commissioned by the government to evacuate Malaysians from the Chinese city. — Bernama